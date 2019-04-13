10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Petes Moka Batak Peaberry coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Elegy for the American Century: What the life of Richard Holbrooke tells us about the decay of Pax Americana (The Atlantic)

• Dalio: Why and How Capitalism Needs To Be Reformed (Economic Principles)

• Foxconn is confusing the hell out of Wisconsin (The Verge)

• The Legend of Jacinto’s Gold: A Dominican lawyer is leading two families on a quest for ancestral riches that may not exist; Family Lore Set Off Hunt for Riches (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Age of Robot Farmers (New Yorker)

• How Tesla and its doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp (Reveal)

• Why Your Brain Hates Slowpokes: The high speed of society has jammed your internal clock. (Nautilus)

• Kamala Harris Takes Her Shot: No other matchup would be as riveting—or as revealing—as Harris versus Trump. But first she has to get through the primaries. (The Atlantic)

• More Than A Dozen European Billionaires—Linked To BMW, L’Oréal, Bosch—Have Families With Past Nazi Ties (Forbes)

• Inside the spectacular fall of the granddaddy of right-wing conspiracy sites (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss best known for co-founding HarvardConnection, suing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for fraud and intellectual property theft. (They settled for $65 million). They also competed in the men’s pair rowing event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Winklevoss Capital were early investors in bitcoin and various Blockchain start ups.

Latest Growth Projections



Source: IMF Blog

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!