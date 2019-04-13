MIB: Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss

This week, we speak with co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. The duo received a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2008 after claiming Mark Zuckerberg stole their idea for a social-networking website. They competed in the men’s pair rowing event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. They are also early investors in crypto currencies and Blockchain start ups.

Their latest project is Gemini, a next generation bitcoin exchange.

Winklevoss Capital was founded in 2012 to invest across multiple asset classes with an emphasis on providing seed funding and infrastructure to early-stage startups. They launched using their own capital, so they are “unconstrained” in what they can take risk with. Because of this lack of formal outside capital constriants, they were able to become early investors in Bitcoin, at one point owning about one percent of bitcoin, which at the peak in 2017 was worth over a billion dollars.

