10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Larry Fink, Barclays and the deal of the decade: How BlackRock’s $15B purchase of BGI transformed the global asset management industry. (Financial Times)

• Financial Superpowers (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Why We Took Trump Off The Forbes 400 During His Decade Of Tax Losses (Forbes)

• Would MLB teams actually hire ‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer? ‘Absolutely, yes.’ (Washington Post)

• Conan O’Brien: Why I Decided to Settle a Lawsuit Over Alleged Joke Stealing (Variety)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Don Felder, lead guitarist of The Eagles. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and writer of their biggest hit, Hotel California, spent many years with the classic band, which sold over 150 million albums worldwide. His latest album is “American Rock ’N’ Roll.”

