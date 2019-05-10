Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 5.10.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 10th, 2019

Positives:

1. Uber manages to IPO without incident, despite lots of market volatility; 2. Same store sales rose 5.9% w/o/w, higher than the previous increase of 5.5%. 3. Job openings rose 4.8% m/o/m from 7.142M to 7.488M. 4. Home mortgage apps rose 4.0% w/o/w after previous 4.0% decrease. 5. International trade deficit came in at $-50.0B, lower than expected $-50.2B

Negatives:

1. The Tweeter-in-Chief escalated the trade war, taking tariffs up significantly on China, and greatly disrupted equity markets;

2. CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m, less than the expected increase of 0.4%.

3. Jobless claims came in at 228k for the week, greater than the expected 215k.

4. Wholesale inventories fell 0.1% m/o/m, lower than the previous increase of 0.4%.

5. PPI-FD rose 0.2% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.3%.