10 Weekend Reads

• Charlie Munger, Unplugged (Wall Street Journal)

• Uber IPO: Inside The 2008 Pitch That Birthed An $80 Billion Startup (Forbes)

• Princeton Looks to Break Up the White Male Money Monopoly: The university’s $25.9 billion endowment moves (slowly) to hire managers owned by women and minorities. (Bloomberg)

• Rooms With a View (and How Much You’ll Pay for Them): The best views in New York City come at a premium. (New York Times)

• The price of plenty: how beef changed America. (The Guardian)

• The Billionaires’ Guide to Hacking the Planet (Pacific Standard)

• How a Chinese Scientist Broke the Rules to Create the First Gene-Edited Babies (Wall Street Journal)

• The Nature Cure: Science’s Newest Miracle Drug Is Free (Outside)

• Black, Hot Ice May Be Nature’s Most Common Form of Water: A new experiment confirms the existence of “superionic ice,” a bizarre form of water that might comprise the bulk of giant icy planets throughout the universe (Quanta)

• How golf explains Trump. Seriously. (Vox)

US tariff levels rise to 7.5%, higher than many emerging markets



Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities

