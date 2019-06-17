Emerging Markets: Returns, Valuations, Growth

My friend Meb Faber of Cambria Investments referenced these charts via Amundi in his research email list. (You can sign up here)

Several charts caught my eye — emerging markets remain attractively valued and priced; they have underperformed the US for a long time now.

My caveat about EM is that buying any will make you look foolish for many months but like a genius in a few years . . .

Valuations are attractive and widening growth differential is positive



Source: Amundi

Emerging Markets: source of return for the mid, long term



Source: Amundi

See full PDF here