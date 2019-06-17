Emerging Markets: Returns, Valuations, Growth

June 17, 2019

My friend Meb Faber of Cambria Investments referenced these charts via Amundi in his research email list. (You can sign up here)

Several charts caught my eye — emerging markets remain attractively valued and priced; they have underperformed the US for a long time now.

My caveat about EM is that buying any will make you look foolish for many months but like a genius in a few years . . .

 

Valuations are attractive and widening growth differential is positive

Source: Amundi

 

 

Emerging Markets: source of return for the mid, long term

Source: Amundi

 

See full PDF here

