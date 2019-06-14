BTFD: Quantifying Coffee Nonsense

Its a Summer Friday — a perfect time for something I have been meaning to get to posting on: Buy the Drip! (Kashana Cauley post yesterday was a reminder for me).

BTD is Douglas Boneparth’s take on the coffee nonsense (but being less refined than Doug, I would have gone with “Buy the F*^king Drip” or BTFD).

But I am getting ahead of myself, so let me backtrack and fill in the details.

Simplify the complex; clarify the myths; debunk the bullshit: Those are why I post here in the hopes of giving investors a chance to succeed in the face of daunting odds. When Suze Orman claimed coffee was the equivalent of “peeing $1 million down the drain,” I naturally had no choice but to respond to this silliness, both on Twitter and here. There were others who did, too.

I explained why the entire concept was nonsense, that the numbers didn’t add up, and this was an exercise in being penny wise but pound foolish. But, I did not give readers the opportunity to crunch the numbers themselves…

Enter Douglas at Bone Fide Wealth.

He created a simple calculator that allows you to see how much money you could save by making coffee at home. It is a simple illustration of the power of actual math and facts.

I have about 20 cups of coffee a week; most are brewed at home or at work, via PortoRico Importing for about $10 pound (try the Danish blend). But I do enjoy a flat white or cappuccino, or when really indulgent, a caramel macchiato. I don’t buy 5 lattes a week, but assuming I did and then stopped for 30 years, Doug’s calculator says I save not millions, but $30,528.94.

Try it yourself.

Click to calculate the actual cost of your coffee habit



Nice work Doug, thanks!

