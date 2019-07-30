57% of Americans Expect a Comfortable Retirement

Wait, what?

Americans believe in large numbers that their retirements are going to be just fine:

• 15-year high 57% of non-retirees anticipate comfortable retirement;

• 57% of retirees rely on Social Security as major source of income;

• 33% of non-retirees expect to rely on Social Security as major source;

It is shocking to see that so many people hold such unrealistic expectations about what their retirements are going to be like . . .

Nonretired Americans Expect a Comfortable Retirement



Source: Gallup