Full Disclosure: Terminal Velocity



Source: NPR, Soundcloud

This past weekend, while sitting on the cool breeze filled beach, I listened to my friend Roben Farzad’s podcast – he had on as his guest Matt Winkler, the co-founder and editor-in-chief emeritus of Bloomberg News.

It was really quite interesting — lots of inside baseball origin stories I was wholly unaware of about how Bloomberg LP developed, how they built Bloomberg News, and eventually acquired BusinessWeek.

What was most interesting to me was when Winkler explains how he learned to integrate hard data into his columns. It very much hit home, and made me think about all of the different ways that can be done.

Very worthwhile listen for any aspiring financial writers . . .