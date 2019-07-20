MIB: Allison Schrager

This week, we speak with Allison Schrager, co-founder of LifeCycle Finance Partners and author of “An Economist Walks into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.” Her work analyzes the world through a lens of risk-analysis =and management.

Schrager tells how her research led her to write a column on online prostitution which was based on her analysis of a dataset of 1.2 million transactions. That led her to the Bunny Ranch in Nevada as an economist analyzing risk and studying sex pricing. You may be surprised to learn that the Bunny Ranch has a negotiation training program, because all of their employees negotiate each of their transactions with customers, and do not know the market value pf these transactions.

Schrager explains how her Ph.D dissertation on retirement strategies found its way to Nobel laureate Robert Merton, who was working on financial modeling for shifting defined benefit plans into defined contribution plans.

