Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 7.19.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 19th, 2019

Positives:

1. Housing market index came in at 65 for June, above the previous reading of 64. 2. Jobless claims rose 8k w/o/w from 208k to 216k, meeting expectations. 3. Empire State Mfg Survey came in at 4.3 for July above the previous reading of -8.6. 4. Retail sales rose 0.4% m/o/m, greater than the expected increase of 0.1%. 5. Business inventories rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations. 6. Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey rose from 0.3 to 21.8 in July.

Negatives:

1. Markets lose >1% after increased political pressure on the Federal Reserve and a manic week in racial politics;

2. Job openings came in at 7.323M in May, below the expected 7.400M.

3. Home mortgage apps fell 4.0% w/o/w, after previous increase of 2.0%.

4. Housing starts fell 0.9% m/o/m from 1.265M to 1.253M.

5. Import prices fell 0.9% m/o/m, greater than the expected decrease of 0.6%.; Export prices fell 0.7% m/o/m, greater than expected decrease of 0.2%.

6. Same store sales rose 4.7% w/o/w, decelerating from previous increase of 6.2%.

7. Industrial production came in unchanged m/o/m after an expected 0.1% increase.