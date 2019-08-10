10 Friday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Historic Asset Boom Passes by Half of Families (Wall Street Journal) see also Wealth Distribution Analysis (TBP)
• Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets (Reuters)
• When LeBron James chose Nike in 2003, he gave up $28 million — it could end up making him $1 billion (Marketwatch)
• ‘Change Through Trade Has Failed’: China Pressures Foreign Companies to Fall In Line on Protests (Spiegel)
• Good Writers Make Better Hedge Fund Managers (Institutional Investor)
• Humans versus Earth: the quest to define the Anthropocene (Nature)
• The Joys of Being a Late Tech Adopter (New York Times)
• The Al Franken Case Shows We’re Asking Journalism to Do Too Much (Slate)
• We should all be reading more Ursula Le Guin: Her novels imagine other worlds, but her theory of fiction can help us better live in this one (The Outline)
• Preparing Napa Valley Wine for Climate Change (Barron’s)
The Trade War Is Suddenly Getting Worse
Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics