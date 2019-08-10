10 Friday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Historic Asset Boom Passes by Half of Families (Wall Street Journal) see also Wealth Distribution Analysis (TBP)

• Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets (Reuters)

• When LeBron James chose Nike in 2003, he gave up $28 million — it could end up making him $1 billion (Marketwatch)

• ‘Change Through Trade Has Failed’: China Pressures Foreign Companies to Fall In Line on Protests (Spiegel)

• Good Writers Make Better Hedge Fund Managers (Institutional Investor)

• Humans versus Earth: the quest to define the Anthropocene (Nature)

• The Joys of Being a Late Tech Adopter (New York Times)

• The Al Franken Case Shows We’re Asking Journalism to Do Too Much (Slate)

• We should all be reading more Ursula Le Guin: Her novels imagine other worlds, but her theory of fiction can help us better live in this one (The Outline)

• Preparing Napa Valley Wine for Climate Change (Barron’s)

The Trade War Is Suddenly Getting Worse



Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics