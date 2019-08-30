The Bugatti Centodieci is a limited production supercar, a variant of the Bugatti Chiron. Centodieci means “110” in Italian — celebrating the 110th anniversary of the French company’s founding.

Inspired by the Bugatti EB110, the 2020 Centodieci is limited to only 10 units at the absurd price of $8.9 million dollars (deliveries start in 2022).

The specs are similarly ridiculous:

8.0-liter W16 engine

1,577 horsepower

0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds.

Top speed to 236 mph (electronically limited).

All ten are already spoken for — the 10 sold out instantly; it is an homage to the Gatsbyesque era we now live in.



