The Bugatti Centodieci is a limited production supercar, a variant of the Bugatti Chiron. Centodieci means “110” in Italian — celebrating the 110th anniversary of the French company’s founding.
Inspired by the Bugatti EB110, the 2020 Centodieci is limited to only 10 units at the absurd price of $8.9 million dollars (deliveries start in 2022).
The specs are similarly ridiculous:
8.0-liter W16 engine
1,577 horsepower
0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds.
Top speed to 236 mph (electronically limited).
All ten are already spoken for — the 10 sold out instantly; it is an homage to the Gatsbyesque era we now live in.
