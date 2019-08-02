A Masterclass in Business: Money Philosophy

I sat with Cameron Passmore and Benjamin Felix of the Rational Reminder podcast and the Canadian firm PWL Capital to discuss, well everything: the origins of TBP, the MIB podcast, my investing philosophy, the state of the financial industry, and the beginnings of RWM.

It’s a broad romp through lots of topics that I suspect you will find informative and entertaining.



Source: Rational Reminder Podcast

Key Points From This Episode: