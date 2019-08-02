Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 8.2.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 2nd, 2019

Positives:

1. FOMC cuts rate 25 basis points, spurring trader hopes of “lower for longer.” 2. Non-farm payrolls rose 164k m/o/m, above the expected 151k. 3. Personal income rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.3%. 4. Unemployment rate came in at 3.7%, meeting expectations. 5. Same store sales rose 4.5% w/o/w 6. Pending home sales rose 2.8% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.5%. 7. ADP employment report shows an increase of 156k in private payrolls for July. 8. Consumer sentiment came in at 98.4 for July; Consumer confidence rose to 135.7 in July.

Negatives:

1. Tariff Man returned, roiling markets, and undoing whatever positives there were in the rate cuts;

2. “Mid-cycle adjustment” comment by Chairman Powell disappoints markets, who were hoping for a longer rate cutting cycle.

3. Jobless claims rose 8k w/o/w from 207k to 215k.

4. Construction spending fell 1.3% m/o/m, lower than the expected 0.3% increase.

5. Home mortgage apps fell 3.0% w/o/w, below the previous 2.0% decrease.

6. Factory orders rose 0.6% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.8%.

7. Same store sales decelerated from previous increase of 4.9%.

8. ISM Mfg Index fell 0.5 points m/o/m, from 51.9 to 51.2; PMI Manufacturing Index fell 0.2 points w/o/w from 50.6 to 50.4.