Lizzo: NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

NPR:

Lots of musicians cut corners during sound check. It’s a time to make sure everyone’s in tune and in balance, everyone’s blocked properly for the cameras, and every piece of recording equipment is doing its job the way it’s supposed to, but it’s not as if anyone’s rolling tape for posterity. Sometimes, Tiny Desk artists do their sound check in shabby street clothes before ducking into the green room to don their fancy performance wear. It’s standard procedure, and no big deal at all.

But from the second Lizzo entered the room, fresh off a long interview with Fresh Air’s Terry Gross, she was on: all charm, vibrant and gracious, dressed to the nines and ready to sing her face off. In rehearsal, Lizzo belted out “Cuz I Love You,” the title track from her wonderful new album, with nothing off her fastball; if you were standing six feet away at the time, you’d swear the gale force of her voice was blowing your hair back. She was the star and the mayor rolled into one, at once ingratiating and commanding, as an audience of maybe 25 milled around and prepared to let in the crowd.