10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of home brew coffee, grab a seat in the back of the boat, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Blanchflower, economics professor at Dartmouth, former member of Bank of England monetary policy committee, and author of Not Working: Where Have All the Good Jobs Gone?.

Uber’s Loss-Making Ride-Hailing Business: Lose a little on each ride, but make it up in volume



Source: Statista

Sign up for our reads-only 7 a.m. mailing list here.