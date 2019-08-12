MIB: Are We Really At Full Employment ?

The 3.6% unemployment rate is sending a misleading signal.

If the United States was actually at full employment, wage pressure should be sending salaries much higher. Wage increase have been so soft, barely keeping up with a 2% inflation rate. This is evidence of widespread underemployment, which is keeping a lid on wage pressures.

So says labor economist Danny Blanchflower. In our wide ranging Masters-in-Business conversation, the Dartmouth College professor of economics and author of Not Working: Where Have All the Good Jobs Gone? we discuss why most economists get this wrong.

He notes that the things that usually get blamed for low wage gains – globalization, automation, and the decline of unions – are now a given, the background to the economy. The big shift post-financial crisis has been an acceleration of this phenomenon. The ramifications include increased levels of pain, widespread dissatisfaction and the rise of popularism.

Blanchflower believes unemployment could bottom at 2.5%. He suggests economists are under-estimating the odds of a recession, and that the Fed should be aggressively cutting rates at this point in the cycle.

His favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation is available here.

