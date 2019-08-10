MIB: Danny Blanchflower

This week, we speak with Danny Blanchflower, Professor of Economics, Dartmouth College, former member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England, and author of Not Working: Where Have All the Good Jobs Gone?

Blanchflower discusses the details of the current employment situation: If we really are at full employment at 3.7% unemployment, then wage pressure should be sending salaries much higher. Instead, there is widespread underemployment, which is pressuring wages to the downside. This is why he believes wage increase have been so soft, barely keeping up with inflation at about 2%.

Blanchflower explains why he believes unemployment could bottom at 2.5%. He believes economists are under-estimating the odds of a recession, and the Fed should be cutting rates at this point in the cycle.

His favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation will be available here.

