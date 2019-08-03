10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• David Swensen Is Great for Yale. Is He Horrible for Investing? (Institutional Investor)

• How to party like an existentialist: On Being and Drunkenness: (Aeon)

• Richard Thaler: ‘If you want people to do something, make it easy’ (Financial Times)

• Meet the A.I. Landlord That’s Building a Single-Family-Home Empire: Deploying A.I. to profit from properties that most investors wouldn’t touch. (Fortune)

• Gone: Decades of greed, neglect, corruption, and bad politics led to last year’s Paradise fire, the worst in California history. It should never have happened. It will happen again. (California Sunday)

• The 24/7 Fight Against Fox News: On the front lines with Media Matters — the conservative network’s worst nightmare (Rolling Stone)

• ‘Last Man Standing’: An American Investor in Russia Takes a Fall (Wall Street Journal)

• Fast Software, the Best Software: On the benefits of performant software, and how it affects user perception of engineering quality and overall usability (Craig Mod)

• Unmarked buildings, quiet legal help for accused priests (Associated Press)

• A Clear Look at Jackson Pollock’s Breakthrough Painting, “Mural” (New Yorker)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners, with $24 billion in AUM. Jain was 2012 Morningstar International Manager of the Year.

Trust and Mistrust in Americans’ Views of Scientific Experts

Source: Pew

