10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Recode-Vox’s Kara Swisher on Technology, why Silicon Valley is filled with “assholes,” and what makes Scott Galloway is a rock star.

For Baffled Wall Street, Trump Markets Are ‘Weirder’ Than the 2008 Crisis



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.