1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43

I have a new crush, and it is the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43.

Beginning in 1960, Toyota made these Land Cruisers until 1984. Similar to the Jeep CJ in size and dimensions, with a body on frame SUV, it came as 2- and 4-door models, (left and RHD), short (J40/41/42), medium (J43/44/46) and long (J45/47) wheelbase versions, with removable body hard tops (above the belt line); inline 6-cylinder gasoline or 4-cylinder diesel engines, all with a 4 speed manual transmissions.

The FJ may be Toyota’s longest running model, with more than 1 million sold — the tough little truck drove Toyota’s reputation worldwide. Jalopnik writes: “In terms of its importance to Toyota as a global automaker to be reckoned with, you simply cannot overstate the impact the FJ40 had. In addition to being Toyota’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in the early ‘60s, it solidified the brand’s reputation for building strong, reliable vehicles.”

There is an incredibly wide range of prices in these — I suspect we may be past “Peak FJ.” Original versions can be found for as cheap as $10k–$20k; updated clean versions to $30k-40k; and full frame off renovations go for $40-90k; There is a robust business rebuilding these as brand new modern retro cruisers, with prices in the six figures. The one below went for about $3k above my price, but I am on the look out for a clean cheap version.

I have never been a “truck guy,” but there is something charming about these roguish 1960s and 70s era Toyotas I find compelling.

Source: Bring A Trailer