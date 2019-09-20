10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Why Hasn’t Wall Street Ever Had a Woman CEO? (Fortune)

• Jim Grant Is a Wall Street Cult Hero. Does It Matter If He’s Often Wrong? (Institutional Investor)

• At $28 billion so far, the farm rescue is more than twice as expensive as the 2009 bailout of Detroit’s Big Three Two automakers, which cost taxpayers $12 billion. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Want to Get Rich Quick Reselling Sneakers? These Guys Want to Help (GQ)

• Why can’t we agree on what’s true any more? It’s not about foreign trolls, filter bubbles or fake news. Technology encourages us to believe we can all have first-hand access to the ‘real’ facts – and now we can’t stop fighting about it. (Guardian)

• A New Kind of Family Office: Two San Francisco-based venture capitalists have launched a multifamily office for the newly wealthy that values your personal brand as part of your net worth. (Worth)

• This Is the Moment That Decides the Future of the Middle East (Foreign Policy)

• Making Better Worker Bees: Beeflow says its proprietary nutrient liquid can supercharge pollination (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Man vs. mosquito: At the front lines of a public health war (Center for Public Integrity)

• Why “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix (Vox)