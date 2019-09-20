10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:
• Why Hasn’t Wall Street Ever Had a Woman CEO? (Fortune)
• Jim Grant Is a Wall Street Cult Hero. Does It Matter If He’s Often Wrong? (Institutional Investor)
• At $28 billion so far, the farm rescue is more than twice as expensive as the 2009 bailout of Detroit’s Big
ThreeTwo automakers, which cost taxpayers $12 billion. (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Want to Get Rich Quick Reselling Sneakers? These Guys Want to Help (GQ)
• Why can’t we agree on what’s true any more? It’s not about foreign trolls, filter bubbles or fake news. Technology encourages us to believe we can all have first-hand access to the ‘real’ facts – and now we can’t stop fighting about it. (Guardian)
• A New Kind of Family Office: Two San Francisco-based venture capitalists have launched a multifamily office for the newly wealthy that values your personal brand as part of your net worth. (Worth)
• This Is the Moment That Decides the Future of the Middle East (Foreign Policy)
• Making Better Worker Bees: Beeflow says its proprietary nutrient liquid can supercharge pollination (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Man vs. mosquito: At the front lines of a public health war (Center for Public Integrity)
• Why “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix (Vox)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sarah Ketterer, Chief executive officer and cofounder at Causeway, an international value manager with $52 billion under management. Ketterer was Morningstar International Manager of the Year in 2017.
Quantitative Tightening to End as Central Banks Retreat
Source: Bloomberg
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.