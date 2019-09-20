1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytona”

Officially it is known as the Ferrari 365 GTB/4, but after the 365 swept the Daytona 24-Hour Race in 1967, racing to victory by taking the 1-2-3 spots, the car became known simply as The Daytona.

The muscular shape and long hood of the aluminum body concealed a 4.4-liter V12 engine, with six Weber carburetors, that produced 352 horsepower (315-foot pounds of torque) at 7,500 rpm. 0–60 mph took a leisurely 5.4 seconds, and top speed was 174 mph. Notable is the driving cockpit, with the 8 gauge instrumentation and dashboard and 5 speed manual.

Sold in the US from 1969 until 1973, the OEM headlights were covered by plexiglass, but changes in 1971 safety laws required them to be on higher, and the fix was to turn them into pop up headlights. 1,400 Daytonas were built; only 122 of them were factory-produced convertibles known as the 365GTS/4 Spyder. (There are lots of after market conversions out there also).