Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 9.20.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 20th 2019

Positives:

1. Markets stabilize as everyone gets used to Trade War noise;

2. Existing home sales came in at an annualized rate of 5.49Mm above expected 5.38M.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.0%.

4. Housing starts rose to 1.36M, above the expected 1.25M.

5. Industrial production rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.2%.

6. Housing market index came in at 68 for September, above the expected 66.