Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 9.27.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 27th, 2019

Positives:

1. Impeachment is finally here, and markets are n0w that much closer to resolving that uncertainty . . .

2. GDP rose 2.0% according to the third estimate for Q2.

3. New home sales rose to an annual rate of 713k in August, above previous 666k.

4. Pending home sales rose 1.6% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.6%.

5. New orders for durable goods rose 0.2% m/o/m, above the previous decrease of 1.2%.

6. Wholesale inventories rose 0.4% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 0.2%.

7. FHFA House Price Index rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.2%.

8. PMI Composite came in at 51.0 for September, within the range of expectations.