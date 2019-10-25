2005 Ford GT

If I could pick any car, regardless of price for my Birthday, I think it might be the Ford GT. Clean lines, pure racer, and one of my favorite dashboards ever. I like the ideas of updating an older car with amore modern yet retro design. Similar to the BMW Z8 before it, the GT does that well, a modern update while retaining all of the charms and quirks of the original.

This is one of my favorite modern era sports cars.

The modern yet retro design is still fresh 15 years later. It updates the 1960s GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four consecutive times (1966 to 1969), including a 1-2-3 finish in 1966. The creation of the original 1960s car is now the subject of a new Matt Damon movie, Ford vs Ferrari.

The 5.4 L modular supercharged V8 in the middle made 550HP; the rear rear-wheels were driven by a 6-speed manual transmission only — no automatics were ever made! At only 3300 pounds, this was a beast that moved quickly, a racer designed for the track.

These came out new at $139,995 (Ford increased the MSRP to $149,995 on July 1, 2005). Upgrades included a McIntosh sound system, racing stripes, painted brake calipers, and forged alloy wheels adding $13,500 to the MSRP.

But these prices have run away, and these now garage queens that do not get driven much sell for $300k. Thats a shame. I almost picked up a salvage title version, fully repaired in good shape. Alas, it was not meant to be, and this car has eluded me for a decade.



Source: Classic Driver