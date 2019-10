Source: Markov Processes International

I am in the midst of researching numerous endowments and pension fund investment performance, when I came across this really interesting factoid:

2018 was the first that a 60-40 portfolio outpaced all Ivy endowments in terms of 10-year performance.

Note the Ivies slight edge over the 60-40 portfolio last year; however, that might have been erased given this year’s dismal performance.

More on this tomorrow . . .



