MIB: Robert Shiller

Our guest this week is Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale, and author of a new book, Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events.

Shiller has created numerous market and economic measures that have become widely adopted, including the CAPE ratio, and the Case-Shiller Housing Index. His 1981 paper, “Do Stock Prices Move Too Much to Be Justified by Subsequent Changes in Dividends?” was an early exploration of behavioral finance, and the concept that markets are not perfectly efficient and individuals are driven more by emotion than rationality. He has been the co-organizer of NBER workshops on behavioral finance with Richard Thaler since 1991. Shiller won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2013 for his empirical analysis of asset prices.

Shiller’s newest book looks at how narratives influence our beliefs, and that extends to affecting markets and economic events. Visual issues matter a great deal for stories, as do our own sense of identity. He mentions that once Unions were blamed for rising Inflation, it led to a general diffusing of the power of unions.

He explains how Google Trends can be used not only to predict influenza epidemics, but also economic changes. Its not so much that we can talk ourselves into a recession, as we can identify when the public’s economic concerns can be identified before a recession officially starts.

Robert Shiller’s Favorite Books

The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin

The Life of Samuel Johnson by James Boswell

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

The Painted Word by Tom Wolfe

The Great Crash 1929 by John Kenneth Galbraith

Great Recession by Otto Eckstein

Fooled by Randomness by Nassim Taleb

Littell’s Living Age (free online versions from Google books or Wikisource)

Robert Shiller’s authored books

Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events

Irrational Exuberance

Finance and the Good Society

The Subprime Solution: How Today’s Global Financial Crisis Happened, and What to Do about It

The New Financial Order: Risk in the 21st Century

Macro Markets: Creating Institutions for Managing Society’s Largest Economic Risks

Market Volatility

Books Barry Mentioned

Hit Makers: How to Succeed in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson