S&P 500 Intra-Year Declines October 7, 2019 8:30am by Barry Ritholtz My favorite quarterly chartbook is out via JPMorgan: Source: JPMorgan: Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.May 18, 2016 S&P Composite Index (Long term perspective)April 17, 2019 S&P 500 intra-year declines vs. calendar year returnsJuly 12, 2015 S&P 500 Intra-Year Declines Posted Under Market History Previous Post 10 Monday AM Reads Next Post MIB: Talking Ourselves into Trouble – Shiller on Economic Narratives