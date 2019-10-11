Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.11.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 11th 2019

Positives:

1. Partial agreement has brokered a truce in the trade war; “Skinny” Trade Deal appears to be within reach. 2. Jobless claims fell 10k w/o/w from 220k to 210k. 3. Import prices rose 0.2% m/o/m, above the expected decrease of 0.1%. 4. Wholesale trade rose 0.2% m/o/m, in line with the previous 0.2% increase. 5. Export prices fell 0.2% m/o/m after previous decrease of 0.6%. 6. Consumer credit rose $17.9B in August, above the expected increase of $17.0B.

Negatives:

1. Two Rudy Giuliani associates are arrested on campaign finance scheme; Ukraine scandal is broader and deeper than previously understood, with more administrative officials and countries involved than previously believed;

2. Home mortgage apps fell 1.0% w/o/w, below the previous 1.0% increase.

3. Job openings came in at 7.051M in August, down from previous 7.174M.

4. Same store sales rose 5.7% w/o/w, decelerating from the previous increase of 5.8%.

5. TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index fell 11 points in September from 4.62 to 4.51.

6. PPI-FD fell 0.3% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.1%.