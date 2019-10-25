Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.25.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 25th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets within a % or 2 of all time highs

2. New home sales came in at an annual rate of 701k for Sep., above the expected 698k.

3. PMI Composite rose from 51.0 to 51.2 m/o/m, above the expected 50.9.

4. Same store sales rose 4.3% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.1%.

5. Jobless claims fell 6k w/o/w, from 218k to 212k.

6. Consumer sentiment finished at 95.5 for October, meeting expectations.