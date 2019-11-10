10 Friday AM Reads

• A Long-Only Manager’s Radical, Logical Idea of Zero Management Fees: Investors should pay for alpha — and nothing else. (Institutional Investor)
• Collectors Flock to Japanese Cars (New York Times)
• The Super Rich Are Buying $100 Million Homes. For Some, One Isn’t Enough. (WSJ) But See Saez + Zucman: Everything You Know About Tax Policy Is Wrong (Tax Policy Center)
• The rigors of war dog training and why Conan is our latest war hero (National Geographic)
• I Accidentally Uncovered a Nationwide Scam on Airbnb (Vice)
• Facebook’s biggest problem in Washington might not be Elizabeth Warren. (Recode)
• Hello quantum world! Google publishes landmark quantum supremacy claim (Nature)
• Welcome to “Cancer Alley,” Where Toxic Air Is About to Get Worse (ProPublica) see also E.P.A. to Roll Back Rules to Control Toxic Ash from Coal Plants (New York Times)
• Ten Years Ago, I Called Out David Letterman. This Month, We Sat Down to Talk. (Vanity Fair)
• ‘The Godfather’ Was a Huge Risk. Robert Evans Said Yes Anyway. (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Wall Street Journal reporter Greg Zuckerman, whose most new book is The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution is my pick for financial book of the year.
Chinese Shoppers and Investors Are Losing Their Appetite for Gold
Source: Bloomberg
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.