MIB: WSJ’s Greg Zuckerman on Renaissance Technologies

This week, we speak with Wall Street Journal reporter Gregory Zuckerman, a three-time winner of the Gerald Loeb Award for business journalism who writes about big trades, big firms and big personalities. His latest book, “whose most recent book is The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution,” will be released Nov. 5.

Zuckerman traces the history of Jim Simons, from codebreaker for the NSA, to building the mathematics division of SUNY Stony Brook University into a national powerhouse to the rise of Renaissance Technologies.

The crown jewel of the Renaissance hedge fund is the Medallion fund: the returns were eye-popping: from 1989 to 2018, the fund returned 66% per year. Simons soon figured out that the Medallion methodology would only scale so far, and so not too long after those returns became spectacular, he returned all of the assets to clients, only allowing Renaissance employees to participate in the fund. It becomes the ultimate talent attraction and retention tool.

