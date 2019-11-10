10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week impeachment-free morning train reads:

• It’s Not the Economy Anymore, Stupid: A polarized electorate is less swayed by how well the economy (WSJ)

• The Unsolved Mystery of the Medallion Fund’s Success (Businessweek)

• No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand (AP)

• Your Fund Manager’s Politics Could Be Hurting Your Returns (Barron’s)

• Millennials on the Cusp of Middle Age Missed Their Boom (Bloomberg) see also Richest 1% of Americans Close to Surpassing Wealth of Middle Class (Bloomberg)

• A Complicated Villain: Is Elizabeth Warren Right About Private Equity? (ProMarket)

• On the Internet, No One Knows You’re Not Rich. Except This Account. (NYT)

• Apple Eyes 2022 Release for AR Headset, 2023 for Glasses (The Information)

• Three New Books on Human Consciousness to Blow Your Mind (Undark)

• The Knicks Haven’t Been This Bad in a Half-Century (WSJ)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

Secular Stagnation and the Decline in Real Interest Rates



Source: National Bureau of Economic Research

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.