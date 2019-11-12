60 Minutes: Jamie Dimon November 12, 2019 5:30pm by Barry Ritholtz The chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase tells Lesley Stahl he’s optimistic about the economy and explains why he’s not running for president. Jamie Dimon: The “60 Minutes” interview Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.December 11, 2018 60 Minutes: Elon Musk of TeslaAugust 26, 2019 Business Roundtable Has A Lot to ProveMay 8, 2019 Why Jamie Dimon Should Tweet (And JPM Chase Should Not) Posted Under Company Specific Video Previous Post BBRG: Low Returns Stoke Investor Appetite for Risk