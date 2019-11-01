Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.1.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 1st, 2019

Positives:

1. One less terrorist in the world: US Special Forces kills ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi 2. Non-farm payrolls rose 128k m/o/m, above the expected increase of 90k. 3. Real GDP came in at an inflation adjusted 1.9% for Q3, above the expected 1.7%. 4. Unemployment rate came in at 3.6%, meeting expectations. 5. Personal income rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations. 6. Pending home sales index rose 1.5%, above the expected increase of 0.7%. 7. Same store sales rose 4.5% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.3%.

Negatives:

1. Chinese officials cast doubts on reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the U.S.

2. Layoff announcements came in at 50,275 in October, up from the previous 41,557.

3. Jobless claims rose 5k w/o/w from 213k to 218k.

4. ISM Mfg Index came in at 48.3, 1 point below the expected 49.3.

5. Wholesale inventories fell 0.3% m/o/m, below the expected 0.2% increase.

6. Consumer confidence came in at 125.9 in October, below the expected 128.8.

7. Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell by 0.45 m/o/m, below previous increase of 0.10.