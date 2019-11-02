10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Brazilian Bourbon Cerrado coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Financialization of the American Elite (American Affairs)

• Tracking the Forces Threatening the World’s Hottest Economies (Businessweek)

• After the Fall of the Glossy Magazine, What’s Left of Condé Nast? (New York Magazine)

• The trouble with chocolate: Mars Inc. wants to be a green company. The problem is where its chocolate comes from. (Washington Post)

• How science has shifted our sense of identity: Biological advances have repeatedly changed who we think we are (Nature)

• The Liberation of Mitt Romney: The newly rebellious senator has become an outspoken dissident in Trump’s Republican Party, just in time for the president’s impeachment trial. (The Atlantic)

• One Man’s Wild Quest to Reach the Bottom of Every Ocean (Outside)

• ‘All my friends are dead’: One raced to Tree of Life, the other stayed home. Healing has been a struggle for both. (Washington Post)

• How Rudy Giuliani’s Pursuit of Money and Power May Cost Donald Trump (Time)

• The ugly, gory, bloody secret life of NHL dentists (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Wall Street Journal reporter Greg Zuckerman, whose most new book is The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution is my pick for financial book of the year.

Why the repo market went awry… …and how the Fed should fix it



Source: Economist

