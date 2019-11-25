MiB: The War for Talent





It has been an extremely difficult environment for the hedge fund world. Alpha has become increasingly elusive, and most funds are not only under-performing, they are flat to negative recently.

Those people who can consistently generate alpha are highly sought after. This has resulted in a full blown “war for talent”

So says Ilana Weinstein, founder and CEO of The IDW Group, a leading consulting & hiring boutique for hedge funds, private equity and family offices in search of top investment talent. IDW works with firms such as Citadel, Millenium, Point 72, and other highly-rated, sophisticated shops.

Weinstein launched IDW in 2003, when there were 3,000 hedge funds managing $500 billion; today, there are over 11,000 hedge funds managing $3.5 trillion. However, about two thirds of these funds have assets of $250 million or less.

Weinstein also calls it a myth that “the quickest way to achieve wealth is to launch a hedge fund.” She suggests the shakeout in hedge funds will continue: “Its like a cottage industry of two bit players;” most of whom will either just get by or not exist in a few years.

In our Masters in Business conversation, she explains why “Scale” is so important in the hedge fund world — data sciences and quant are the path to alpha, and not many few firms can afford access to that sort of talent.

