10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat on the aisle, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• America’s Drift toward Feudalism (American Affairs)

• Captive tigers in the U.S. outnumber those in the wild. It’s a problem. (National Geographic)

• America’s Cattle Ranchers Are Fighting Back Against Fake Meat (Wall Street Journal)

• The New Ticket Scalpers Are Young, Unashamed, and Very Online (The Atlantic)

• Is positive psychology all it’s cracked up to be? This field has captivated with its hopeful promises — and drawn critics for its moralizing, mysticism, and commercialization. (Vox)

• Cryptocurrency Will Not Die: You thought you successfully avoided ever having to learn how crypto was going to take over your life? Well, too bad: It’s back and maybe stronger than ever. (GQ)

• Can Bee Stings Treat Lyme Disease? (Texas Monthly)

• O-rings and production pressure (Understanding Society)

• Trump Got His Wall, After All (Highline)

• Adam Sandler’s Everlasting Shtick: He became America’s most reliable comic star without ever leaving his comfort zone. So what’s he doing in this year’s most anxiety-inducing film? (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joe Ricketts, founder of TD Ameritrade, owner of the Chicago Cubs, and philanthropist. He is the author of The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get: An Entrepreneur’s Memoir.

The Richest U.S. Counties Are Getting Even Richer



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.