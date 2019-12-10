10 Friday AM Reads

My last Friday of the year morning reads:

• 12 big things: A wild, weird, WeWork-y year (Pitchbook)

• Forget Stock Market Forecasts. They’re Less Than Worthless. (New York Times)

• 50 Companies to Watch in 2020 (Businessweek)

• The SECURE Act is changing retirement — here are the most important things to know (Marketwatch)

• 19 Signs You Were an Institutional Investor in 2019 (Institutional Investor)

• The Science Behind Why No Two Snowflakes Are Alike (Quanta Magazine)

• 3 Theories for Why You Have No Time (The Atlantic)

• The Best Cars—Including Two Electric Vehicles—I Drove in 2019 (Bloomberg) see also The No-Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Meet the Worst Cars of 2019 (Bloomberg)

• 84 biggest flops, fails, and dead dreams of the decade in tech (The Verge)

• Why drink is the secret to humanity’s success: Alcohol has been more valuable to our species’ survival than we might imagine (Financial Times)