MIB: Peter Mallouk, Creative Planning

This week, we speak with Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning, and author of The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them. He has built the Kansas-City based firm from 150 million dollars in 2004 to $45 billion powerhouse today.

I found the entire conversation to be fascinating — there are few people who understand the investing advisory space as well as he does.

Mallouk explains how important education is to the process of investing for clients. Making sure clients understand the challenges of investing and markets. The firm grew through the financial crisis, even as other firms were losing clients and advisors. He viewed the financial crisis as an opportunity to distinguish the firm. He credits this proactive approach for their success.

We discuss why M&A in the Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) space is the hottest it has ever been. Credit low rates and abundant capital and private equity in driving the acquisition spree of advisory firms. Prices paid for the steady flow of asset management earnings of RIAs has driven multiples higher, and increased valuations quite significantly.

