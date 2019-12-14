10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Compass Rwanda Blend coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Finland Is a Capitalist Paradise (New York Times)

• How Charles Schwab Set the Stage to Dominate the Brokerage World, and What Comes Next (Barron’s)

• The Money Men Who Enabled Adam Neumann and the WeWork Debacle: They fueled WeWork’s spectacular rise and fall, pouring in capital without control (Wall Street Journal)

• Beep beep: The History of George Laurer and the Barcode (Medium)

• Click Here to Kill: The dark world of online murder markets (Harper’s Magazine) see also The Influencer and the Hit Man: How a Years-Long Domain Name Feud Ended in a Bloody Shootout (Medium)

• The world’s supply of fresh water is in trouble as mountain ice vanishes (National Geographic)

• The Bravest Thing Col. Randy Hoffman Ever Did Was to Stop Fighting: Enmeshed in Afghanistan for much of his adult life, the officer spurred the Marine Corps to confront the traumas of America’s longest war (Wall Street Journal)

• Philosopher of the Human: One can only imagine how much nobler and more decent the world might be if it took more notice of Isaiah Berlin (Aeon) see also In This Is All: Memory, meaning, and the self. (Lapham’s Quarterly)

• The 50 Best Comedy Sketches of the Decade (Vulture)

• Every Movie of the 2010s, Ranked (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning, a $46 billion RIA, and author of “The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them.”

The World Doesn’t Have Enough Pigs to Fill China’s Pork Deficit



Source: Bloomberg

