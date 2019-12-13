Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.13.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 13th, 2019

Positives:

1. Stocks again reach all time highs 2. Import and export prices rose 2.0%, both meeting the range of expectations. 3. Home refinance apps rose 9.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 16.0% 4. CPI rose 0.3% w/o/w, above the expected increase of 0.2%. 5. PPI-FD remains unchanged m/o/m, meeting expectations.

Negatives:

1. U.S. and China Agrees to a very modest, ‘Phase-One’ trade deal;

2. Same store sales rose 5.0% w/o/w, decelerating from the previous increase of 7.9%.

3. Non-farm productivity fell 0.2% q/o/q, below the expected decrease of 0.1%.

4. Retail sales rose 0.2% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.5%.

5. Home mortgage apps fell 0.4% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 1.0%.