Inside ETFs 2020: Agenda + Discount Codes

This is one of my favorite conferences each year: Inside ETFs 2020, hosted by Informa (our co-producers on Wealth/Stack). Its January 26-29th in Hollywood Florida at the Diplomat Hotel. Its a giant 2000+ assembly of talent from the ETF and investing world, and its always a great time.

This is what I wrote about it last year.

Josh, Mike, Ben and I will all be there participating. I have done interviews there including Serena Williams and Michael Lewis; we do panels and some have done some “Ask Us Anything” closed door sessions.

The line up looks great this year: James Montier, GMO; Barney Frank, Former U.S. Congressman (1981-2013); Joe Davis, global chief economist at Vanguard; some surprise guests (i cant mention just yet) from sports and business.

My readers get a 20% discount + an early bird saving of up to $200 (expires December 20)

If you want to come to Florida in January for a great few days, now is the best time to register.

20% discount code to quote is FKF2325EMSPK

You can book online here

Or call +1 888 670 8200

Or email register@knect365.com

See you there!