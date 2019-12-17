Forbes: Top 100 Wealth Managers

We are thrilled to have been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top 100 Wealth Manger firms.

RWM operates as an ensemble practice — all of our partners and associates contribute directly to our growth, client satisfaction and firm reputation, regardless of the role they fill. This approach is only possible when your team are dedicated, passionate, people deeply committed to the well being of their clients. They make us proud every day.

This is our first time making this short list. Thank you Forbes, and RIA Channel for the recognition. Credit goes to our wonderful team, who go over and beyond the call of duty every day.

Methodology:

RIA Channel ranked the Top 100 RIA firms of 2019 based on a proprietary set of criteria and data. The ranking is based on both size and growth in assets. RIA Database (RIADatabase.com) was used for regulatory data, organic research, and advisor surveys. We recognize these firms as leaders in their field and congratulate them on their success.