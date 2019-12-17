Forbes: Top 100 Wealth Managers

We are thrilled to have been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top 100 Wealth Manger firms.
RWM operates as an ensemble practice — all of our partners and associates contribute directly to our growth, client satisfaction and firm reputation, regardless of the role they fill. This approach is only possible when your team are dedicated, passionate, people deeply committed to the well being of their clients. They make us proud every day.
This is our first time making this short list. Thank you Forbes, and RIA Channel for the recognition. Credit goes to our wonderful team, who go over and beyond the call of duty every day.
Methodology:
RIA Channel ranked the Top 100 RIA firms of 2019 based on a proprietary set of criteria and data. The ranking is based on both size and growth in assets. RIA Database (RIADatabase.com) was used for regulatory data, organic research, and advisor surveys. We recognize these firms as leaders in their field and congratulate them on their success.
RIA Database (RIADatabase.com) has been ranking wealth managers for twelve years, and has provided criteria, data and research for lists featured in both Forbes Magazine and Fortune Magazine. RIA Database was also the core provider for rankings for InvestmentNews quarterly rankings for more than four years. Other publishers have featured RIA Database rankings including Financial Planning, Inside ETFs, Forbes.com and other financial industry publishers.
The 2019 Top RIA Wealth Manager Ranking was based on size and growth criteria. Firms were identified and ranked using proprietary quantitative and qualitative methodologies. Assets under management are as reported to the SEC as of November 15, 2019. Go to https://www.RIAChannel.com for more information.