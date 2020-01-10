10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Index funds break through $10T-in-assets amid active exodus (Financial Times) but see The Hidden Dangers of the Great Index Fund Takeover (Businessweek)

• The End of Retirement: The conventional wisdom—save enough to retire at age 65—won’t work for the generation starting their careers today (Wall Street Journal)

• Feeling you know what comes next is more dangerous than knowing nothing (Retirement Field Guide)

• Almost 40% of Listed Companies are Losing MoneyEven as Stocks Hit New Highs (Wall Street Journal)

• There Are 2,698 Signatories to the United Nations’ ESG Code. Has It Changed Anyone’s Behavior? (Institutional Investor)

• Goodbye, New York, California and Illinois. Hello … Where? (Bloomberg) see also In Florida, Homeowners Come for the Weather and Stay for the Tax Relief (Wall Street Journal)

• A Year After a #MeToo Reckoning, Economists Still Grapple With It (New York Times)

• The Great Dehumanization: This Age is a Perfect Storm of Forces That Dehumanize Us (and So the World is Going Backwards) (Eudaimonia)

• Progress On Lung Cancer Drives Historic Drop In U.S. Cancer Death Rate (NPR)

• Larry David: The Incredibly Happy Life of TV’s Favorite Grouch (GQ)