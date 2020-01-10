10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:
• Index funds break through $10T-in-assets amid active exodus (Financial Times) but see The Hidden Dangers of the Great Index Fund Takeover (Businessweek)
• The End of Retirement: The conventional wisdom—save enough to retire at age 65—won’t work for the generation starting their careers today (Wall Street Journal)
• Feeling you know what comes next is more dangerous than knowing nothing (Retirement Field Guide)
• Almost 40% of Listed Companies are Losing MoneyEven as Stocks Hit New Highs (Wall Street Journal)
• There Are 2,698 Signatories to the United Nations’ ESG Code. Has It Changed Anyone’s Behavior? (Institutional Investor)
• Goodbye, New York, California and Illinois. Hello … Where? (Bloomberg) see also In Florida, Homeowners Come for the Weather and Stay for the Tax Relief (Wall Street Journal)
• A Year After a #MeToo Reckoning, Economists Still Grapple With It (New York Times)
• The Great Dehumanization: This Age is a Perfect Storm of Forces That Dehumanize Us (and So the World is Going Backwards) (Eudaimonia)
• Progress On Lung Cancer Drives Historic Drop In U.S. Cancer Death Rate (NPR)
• Larry David: The Incredibly Happy Life of TV’s Favorite Grouch (GQ)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Benkendorf, CIO at Vontobel’s Quality Growth boutique, managing $33 billion (He replaced prior MiB guest Rajiv Jain as CIO). Vontobel manages $110 billion and has 1,700 employees.
Top Spots For Tech Jobs
Source: World Economic Forum
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.