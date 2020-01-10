10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Point, Click, Own: Firms Transform How to Buy Investment Homes (Wall Street Journal)

• The Case of Private Equity Fund Growth: New research finds buyout firms get lucky, then mean revert (Institutional Investor)

• The Case for Designing Beautiful Airports: It’s About the Experience (Fortune)

• Increases in minimum wages across the country may make the labor market look a bit rosier than it really is. (Upshot)

• How to sell good ideas: Malcolm Gladwell’s cool, playful intelligence has made him one of our leading public thinkers. (New Statesman)

• Ten Rules to Live By in 2020 (Safal Niveshak)

• The College Wealth Premium Has Collapsed (Atlantic)

• Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out our warmest decade (Washington Post)

• Did Twitter Help Stop War With Iran? A fascinating glimpse at how world leaders can communicate more quickly and directly in times of crisis. (Wired) see also A CIA Analyst’s Guide to Reading the Iran News (Barron’s)

• The End of Brady: The fall of the Patriots dynasty is everyone’s loss. (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Benkendorf, CIO at Vontobel’s Quality Growth boutique, managing $33 billion (He replaced prior MiB guest Rajiv Jain as CIO). Vontobel manages $110 billion and has 1,700 employees.

Index Funds Power through $10 trillion in assets



Source: Financial Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.