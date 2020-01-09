Reasons to Sell Stocks



Source: Irrelevant Investor

From Michael Batnick:

“The fact that bad news travels ten times faster than good news is what separates investors from market returns. You would think that keeping up with the market is as simple as buying an index fund and leaving it alone. And it is that simple, but it isn’t that easy, because bad news smashes your face against an amplifier, while good news just plays quietly in the background.

Doing nothing should be the default setting for most investors, but as the charts above show, that’s easier said than done.”