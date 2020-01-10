10 Thursday AM Reads

My back in the city morning train reads:

• High-Yield Was Oxy. Private Credit Is Fentanyl. (Institutional Investor)

• The Biggest ESG Funds Are Beating the Market (Bloomberg)

• Oil Prices Are Down, But Oil Stocks Are Worse—Why? (CIO)

• Which New Electric Vehicle Can Take on Tesla? (Worth)

• Apple hits 1.5 billion active devices with ~80% of recent iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 (9to5Mac) but see A Radical Guide to Spending Less Time on Your Phone (Ryan Holiday)

• Different Kinds of Easy (Collaborative Fund)

• Why your free software is never free: If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product. (Vox)

• Anatomy of a ‘smear’: How John Bolton became a target of the pro-Trump Internet (Washington Post)

• Sorry, But You’re Loading Your Dishwasher All Wrong (Huffington Post)

• Super Bowl LIV Buying Guide: How To Find Cheapest Tickets for 49ers vs. Chiefs (Ticket IQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Davis, Chairman and CEO of Davis Selected Advisors, which has over $25 billion under management. Davis is also on the board of directors of Coca Cola, and is Vice Chairman of the American Museum of Natural History.

The decline of manufacturing worldwide



Source: World Economic Forum

